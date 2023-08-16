The Boston Red Sox (63-56) visit the Washington Nationals (53-67) on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton (7-3, 3.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.62 ERA).

Nationals vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (7-3, 3.36 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (6-9, 4.62 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore (6-9 with a 4.62 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 23 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.62, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.

Gore has seven quality starts this season.

Gore is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 23 appearances this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

The Red Sox's Paxton (7-3) will make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander allowed six hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 3.36 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .231.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Paxton has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

