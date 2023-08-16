Joey Meneses vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start James Paxton) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .279 with 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.
- In 70.5% of his 112 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 112), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39 games this year (34.8%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 44 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|53
|.290
|AVG
|.267
|.332
|OBP
|.318
|.437
|SLG
|.389
|21
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|32
|43/15
|K/BB
|51/17
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Paxton (7-3) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
