After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start James Paxton) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .279 with 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.

In 70.5% of his 112 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 112), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 39 games this year (34.8%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 44 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Other Nationals Players vs the Red Sox

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 53 .290 AVG .267 .332 OBP .318 .437 SLG .389 21 XBH 17 6 HR 5 31 RBI 32 43/15 K/BB 51/17 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings