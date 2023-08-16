On Wednesday, Eddie Rosario (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 25 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
  • Rosario has picked up a hit in 62 of 106 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.2% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in 28 games this season (26.4%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 39 games this season (36.8%), including eight multi-run games (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 51
.251 AVG .243
.288 OBP .304
.497 SLG .414
21 XBH 18
12 HR 5
35 RBI 20
53/10 K/BB 44/15
0 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Vasquez gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 1.89 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .176 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.