The Washington Commanders right now have the 23rd-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington put together an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.

The Commanders and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Washington ranked 20th in total offense this season (330.3 yards per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking third-best in the with 330.3 yards allowed per game.

The Commanders went 4-5 at home last season and 4-3-1 on the road.

Washington had a 4-4-1 record as the favored team, and posted a 4-4 record as underdogs.

In the NFC East the Commanders won just two games (2-3-1), and in the conference overall they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett threw for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game), completing 64.0% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games for the Browns last year.

Also, Brissett ran for 243 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, catching 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).

In 15 games a season ago, Antonio Gibson ran for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three TDs.

In the passing game, Curtis Samuel scored four TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 656 yards (38.6 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Cody Barton totaled 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Seahawks last year.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +1000 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +800 5 October 5 Bears - +6000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +8000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +800 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3500 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1500 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2500 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1800 17 December 31 49ers - +1000 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1500

