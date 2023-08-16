C.J. Abrams -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .256 with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

In 69 of 110 games this season (62.7%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (25.5%).

In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (10.0%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

Abrams has driven in a run in 29 games this year (26.4%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season (40.9%), including 10 multi-run games (9.1%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 54 .263 AVG .249 .323 OBP .294 .414 SLG .410 18 XBH 19 6 HR 5 20 RBI 24 41/13 K/BB 46/7 15 SB 15

