Alex Call vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Alex Call -- hitting .125 with seven walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Athletics.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .196 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 44 walks.
- Call has gotten at least one hit in 51.0% of his games this year (49 of 96), with multiple hits 13 times (13.5%).
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (6.3%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this season (24.0%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30.2% of his games this season (29 of 96), with two or more runs seven times (7.3%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.213
|AVG
|.181
|.294
|OBP
|.308
|.325
|SLG
|.259
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|10
|34/19
|K/BB
|35/25
|4
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.36, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
