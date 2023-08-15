Stone Garrett and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (103 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Boston Red Sox and Nick Pivetta on August 15 at 7:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Athletics.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is hitting .267 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Garrett has gotten a hit in 37 of 77 games this year (48.1%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (19.5%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.1%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Garrett has picked up an RBI in 24.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (36.4%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .219 AVG .317 .317 OBP .383 .343 SLG .525 7 XBH 13 3 HR 4 15 RBI 19 37/13 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 3

