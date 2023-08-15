The Boston Red Sox and Pablo Reyes will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 108 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 337 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 18th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 517 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.89) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.457 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Josiah Gray (7-9) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Gray has started 23 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 20 times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Phillies L 7-0 Away MacKenzie Gore Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies L 6-2 Away Patrick Corbin Aaron Nola 8/11/2023 Athletics W 8-2 Home Joan Adon Paul Blackburn 8/12/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luis Medina 8/13/2023 Athletics W 8-7 Home Trevor Williams Ken Waldichuk 8/15/2023 Red Sox - Home Josiah Gray Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox - Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox - Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies - Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies - Home Jake Irvin Taijuan Walker 8/20/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez

