C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Red Sox - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
C.J. Abrams -- batting .238 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on August 15 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .255 with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in 68 of 109 games this season (62.4%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (25.7%).
- Looking at the 109 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (10.1%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.6% of his games this season, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|54
|.262
|AVG
|.249
|.319
|OBP
|.294
|.415
|SLG
|.410
|18
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|24
|40/12
|K/BB
|46/7
|14
|SB
|15
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.32 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pivetta (8-6) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.16 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 4.16 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
