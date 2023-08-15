Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Yankees - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .636 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Yankees.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 24 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .283.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.
- Riley has had a hit in 84 of 118 games this year (71.2%), including multiple hits 41 times (34.7%).
- He has homered in 27 games this year (22.9%), homering in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.8% of his games this season, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 64 of 118 games this season, and more than once 20 times.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|60
|.313
|AVG
|.256
|.372
|OBP
|.314
|.586
|SLG
|.463
|31
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|14
|39
|RBI
|39
|58/21
|K/BB
|63/20
|1
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 2-7 with an 8.06 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when the right-hander tossed two innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together an 8.06 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .332 to opposing hitters.
