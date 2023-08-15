After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .196 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 44 walks.

Call has gotten a hit in 49 of 96 games this season (51.0%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (13.5%).

He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Call has had an RBI in 23 games this year (24.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 29 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 50 .213 AVG .181 .294 OBP .308 .325 SLG .259 11 XBH 7 3 HR 3 23 RBI 10 34/19 K/BB 35/25 4 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings