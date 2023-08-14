You can find player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Ryan McMahon and other players on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies before their matchup at 8:40 PM ET on Monday at Coors Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has put up 111 hits with 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 35 stolen bases.

He's slashing .273/.353/.515 on the year.

Carroll hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, a triple and a walk.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has collected 120 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .281/.357/.492 slash line so far this season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has collected 104 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.335/.462 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.