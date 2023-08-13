Ken Waldichuk gets the nod on the mound for the Oakland Athletics in the final of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Athletics are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Nationals (-135). The game's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Nationals -135 +115 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored twice and won both contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Nationals did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have a 6-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

Washington has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Nationals a 57.4% chance to win.

In the 116 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Washington, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-58-5).

The Nationals have gone 7-6-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-34 28-32 25-25 27-40 34-41 18-24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.