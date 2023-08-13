The Washington Mystics' (13-16) injury report has four players listed heading into a Sunday, August 13 matchup with the Chicago Sky (12-17) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. It tips at 3:00 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Mystics lost 113-89 to the Aces on Friday.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6.0 2.6 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes is tops on the Mystics with 14.6 points per contest and 3.8 assists, while also averaging 4.9 rebounds.

Natasha Cloud posts a team-leading 5.9 assists per contest. She is also averaging 12.5 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 38.1% from the field and 26.7% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tianna Hawkins paces her team in rebounds per game (5.2), and also posts 9.0 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, she delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough averages 6.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, she delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Queen Egbo averages 4.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. Defensively, she posts 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

