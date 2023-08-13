Michael Chavis Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Michael Chavis returns to action for the Washington Nationals versus Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland AthleticsAugust 13 at 1:35 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 8, when he went 0-for-2 against the Phillies.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis has two doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .250.
- Chavis has had a base hit in 15 of 24 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Chavis has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in six games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|.222
|AVG
|.270
|.250
|OBP
|.341
|.259
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|9/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.77).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk (2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.30 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing hitters.
