Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .253 with 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 59 of 98 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
- He has homered in 13 games this year (13.3%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in 34 games this year (34.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (30.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|.246
|AVG
|.259
|.286
|OBP
|.330
|.368
|SLG
|.443
|13
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|10
|17
|RBI
|28
|22/7
|K/BB
|17/20
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.77 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Waldichuk (2-7) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.30 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing batters.
