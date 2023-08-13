The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .253 with 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 59 of 98 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

He has homered in 13 games this year (13.3%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has driven in a run in 34 games this year (34.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year (30.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 52 .246 AVG .259 .286 OBP .330 .368 SLG .443 13 XBH 17 4 HR 10 17 RBI 28 22/7 K/BB 17/20 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings