Sunday, Jeter Downs and the Washington Nationals square off against the Oakland Athletics and Ken Waldichuk, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 8, when he went 0-for-2 against the Phillies.

Jeter Downs Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jeter Downs At The Plate (2022)

  • Downs hit .154 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Downs got a hit in four of 13 games last year (30.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He went deep once out of 13 games a year ago, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Downs picked up an RBI in three of 13 games last season (23.1%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home in three of 13 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jeter Downs Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 6
.100 AVG .211
.095 OBP .250
.100 SLG .421
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
13/0 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.30, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents have a .285 batting average against him.
