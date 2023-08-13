Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Ildemaro Vargas (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .255.
- Vargas has gotten a hit in 28 of 48 games this year (58.3%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (18.8%).
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (8.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.1% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 18 games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|32
|.277
|AVG
|.245
|.292
|OBP
|.287
|.489
|SLG
|.373
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|15
|5/1
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.77 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 159 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Waldichuk (2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.30, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
