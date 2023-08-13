On Sunday, Eddie Rosario (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .246.

Rosario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 59.2% of his games this year (61 of 103), with more than one hit 22 times (21.4%).

He has gone deep in 14 games this year (13.6%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has driven home a run in 27 games this year (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 38 of 103 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 50 .246 AVG .247 .280 OBP .309 .480 SLG .422 19 XBH 18 11 HR 5 31 RBI 20 50/9 K/BB 44/15 0 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings