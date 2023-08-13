After batting .278 with a double and four walks in his past 10 games, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Ken Waldichuk) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .338 this season while batting .266 with 34 walks and 40 runs scored.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this season (72 of 110), with more than one hit 30 times (27.3%).

He has gone deep in 4.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this year (20.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.3%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 33.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 2.7%.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .254 AVG .278 .322 OBP .352 .295 SLG .388 4 XBH 16 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 34/14 K/BB 36/20 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings