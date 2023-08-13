After hitting .161 with a double, seven walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Ken Waldichuk) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .199 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 44 walks.

In 51.6% of his 95 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Call has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (24.2%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (9.5%).

In 30.5% of his games this year (29 of 95), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 50 .219 AVG .181 .303 OBP .308 .335 SLG .259 11 XBH 7 3 HR 3 23 RBI 10 33/19 K/BB 35/25 4 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings