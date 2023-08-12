The Washington Nationals (51-66) host the Oakland Athletics (33-83) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Jake Irvin (3-5) to the mound, while Luis Medina (3-8) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Irvin - WSH (3-5, 5.04 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (3-8, 5.47 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

The Nationals' Irvin (3-5) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.04, a 1.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.440 in 17 games this season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

In 17 starts this season, Irvin has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

Medina (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.47 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.47, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .258 batting average against him.

Medina is looking to record his third quality start of the year.

Medina heads into this game with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 16 outings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.