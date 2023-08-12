Matt Olson and his .468 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (92 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets and Denyi Reyes on August 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 115 hits, batting .267 this season with 62 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is second in slugging.

Olson has gotten at least one hit in 67.5% of his games this season (77 of 114), with multiple hits 31 times (27.2%).

He has homered in 29.8% of his games this year, and 7.8% of his plate appearances.

In 55 games this year (48.2%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 26 of those games (22.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

He has scored in 57.9% of his games this year (66 of 114), with two or more runs 20 times (17.5%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .288 AVG .247 .389 OBP .363 .679 SLG .525 36 XBH 26 23 HR 17 56 RBI 45 61/35 K/BB 68/39 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings