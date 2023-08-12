Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .576 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on August 12 at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Athletics.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .253 with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 58 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (12.4%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (29.9%), including four multi-run games (4.1%).
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.79 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina (3-8 with a 5.47 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 5.47 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
