The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (batting .279 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .260 with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Abrams has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 107 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 54 .271 AVG .249 .324 OBP .294 .431 SLG .410 18 XBH 19 6 HR 5 20 RBI 24 39/12 K/BB 46/7 13 SB 15

Athletics Pitching Rankings