After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks while hitting .266.

d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 28 of 47 games this season (59.6%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (23.4%).

He has homered in 17.0% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.

d'Arnaud has driven home a run in 18 games this season (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 18 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 26 .243 AVG .282 .333 OBP .321 .500 SLG .466 8 XBH 11 5 HR 4 16 RBI 13 13/10 K/BB 28/5 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings