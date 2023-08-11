Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals take on the Oakland Athletics and starter Paul Blackburn on Friday at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit the second-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (104).

Washington is 22nd in MLB, slugging .398.

The Nationals are sixth in the majors with a .258 batting average.

Washington ranks 19th in runs scored with 498 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals rank 17th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

Nationals batters strike out 7.2 times per game, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Washington has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.

Washington has the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.92).

The Nationals have the third-highest WHIP in baseball (1.467).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Joan Adon (1-0) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Jake Irvin Lyon Richardson 8/8/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/8/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Ranger Suárez 8/9/2023 Phillies L 7-0 Away MacKenzie Gore Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies L 6-2 Away Patrick Corbin Aaron Nola 8/11/2023 Athletics - Home Joan Adon Paul Blackburn 8/12/2023 Athletics - Home Jake Irvin Luis Medina 8/13/2023 Athletics - Home Trevor Williams Ken Waldichuk 8/15/2023 Red Sox - Home MacKenzie Gore Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox - Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox - Home Patrick Corbin -

