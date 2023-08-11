Nick Allen and the Oakland Athletics will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the first of a three-game series, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Athletics have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at -105. The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Nationals vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Athletics -115 -105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their foes are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have failed to cover the runline in any of their last 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 104 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (42.3%) in those contests.

Washington is 43-57 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 52 of 114 chances this season.

The Nationals have posted a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-34 28-32 25-25 25-40 32-41 18-24

