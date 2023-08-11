The Washington Mystics (13-15) will try to halt an eight-game road losing skid at the Las Vegas Aces (25-3) on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

There is no line set for the game.

Mystics vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ION

Mystics vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 86 Mystics 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-6.4)

Las Vegas (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 164.8

Mystics vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Washington has 12 wins in 27 games against the spread this year.

Out of Washington's 27 games so far this season, 11 have gone over the total.

Mystics Performance Insights

In 2023, the Mystics are seventh in the league on offense (80.5 points scored per game) and fourth on defense (81 points allowed).

Washington is the second-worst team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (32) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (36.1).

The Mystics are the third-best team in the league in turnovers per game (12.5) and best in turnovers forced (15.2).

In 2023, the Mystics are sixth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

In 2023, the Mystics are eighth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.7 per game) and eighth in defensive 3-point percentage (34.8%).

Washington attempts 67.0% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.0% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.0% of Washington's baskets are 2-pointers, and 25.0% are 3-pointers.

