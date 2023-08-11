Keibert Ruiz and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (77 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Oakland Athletics and Paul Blackburn on August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Phillies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .251 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 59.4% of his games this season (57 of 96), with multiple hits 26 times (27.1%).

He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3% of his plate appearances.

Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (9.4%).

He has scored in 29.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.1%.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 52 .241 AVG .259 .279 OBP .330 .333 SLG .443 11 XBH 17 2 HR 10 15 RBI 28 21/6 K/BB 17/20 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings