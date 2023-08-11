On Friday, C.J. Abrams (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Washington Nationals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Phillies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks while batting .260.

In 67 of 106 games this year (63.2%) Abrams has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (26.4%).

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (10.4%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

Abrams has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (27.4%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (10.4%).

In 45 of 106 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 54 .272 AVG .249 .322 OBP .294 .435 SLG .410 18 XBH 19 6 HR 5 20 RBI 24 38/11 K/BB 46/7 13 SB 15

Athletics Pitching Rankings