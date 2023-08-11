Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (hitting .129 in his past 10 games, with a double, seven walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 41 walks while batting .199.
- In 51.6% of his games this season (48 of 93), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (6.5%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Call has an RBI in 22 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|50
|.219
|AVG
|.181
|.292
|OBP
|.308
|.338
|SLG
|.259
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|10
|33/16
|K/BB
|35/25
|4
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.77).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.3 per game).
- Blackburn (2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.
