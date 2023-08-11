The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (hitting .129 in his past 10 games, with a double, seven walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 41 walks while batting .199.

In 51.6% of his games this season (48 of 93), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (6.5%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Call has an RBI in 22 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 50 .219 AVG .181 .292 OBP .308 .338 SLG .259 11 XBH 7 3 HR 3 22 RBI 10 33/16 K/BB 35/25 4 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings