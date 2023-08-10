How to Watch the Nationals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 10
Patrick Corbin will try to shut down Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies when they take on his Washington Nationals on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Nationals Player Props
|Phillies vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 104 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- Washington ranks 20th in the majors with 496 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.463 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send Corbin (7-11) to the mound for his 24th start this season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- He has earned a quality start 10 times in 23 starts this season.
- Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the 23rd start in a row.
- In 23 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Reds
|W 7-3
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Andrew Abbott
|8/6/2023
|Reds
|W 6-3
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Lyon Richardson
|8/8/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-4
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Zack Wheeler
|8/8/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Ranger Suárez
|8/9/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-0
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Aaron Nola
|8/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Paul Blackburn
|8/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Medina
|8/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/15/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nick Pivetta
|8/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|James Paxton
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.