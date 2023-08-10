Nationals vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 10
Thursday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (63-52) and the Washington Nationals (50-65) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Phillies coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM on August 10.
The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (9-8) for the Phillies and Patrick Corbin (7-11) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Phillies 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- The Nationals have failed to cover the spread in any of their last 10 games (one of those games had a runline).
- The Nationals have won in 44, or 42.7%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Washington has come away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (496 total runs).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 5
|@ Reds
|W 7-3
|Joan Adon vs Andrew Abbott
|August 6
|@ Reds
|W 6-3
|Jake Irvin vs Lyon Richardson
|August 8
|@ Phillies
|L 8-4
|Trevor Williams vs Zack Wheeler
|August 8
|@ Phillies
|W 5-4
|Josiah Gray vs Ranger Suárez
|August 9
|@ Phillies
|L 7-0
|MacKenzie Gore vs Michael Lorenzen
|August 10
|@ Phillies
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Aaron Nola
|August 11
|Athletics
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Paul Blackburn
|August 12
|Athletics
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Luis Medina
|August 13
|Athletics
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 15
|Red Sox
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Nick Pivetta
|August 16
|Red Sox
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs James Paxton
