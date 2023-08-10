How to Watch the Braves vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 10
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves hit the field on Thursday at PNC Park against Bailey Falter, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.
Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 215 home runs in total.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 426 extra-base hits.
- The Braves' .273 batting average leads MLB.
- Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (639 total, 5.7 per game).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.
- Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.281).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder (8-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Elder is trying to collect his 14th quality start of the season in this outing.
- Elder heads into the matchup with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-6
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Javier Assad
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-6
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Mitch Keller
|8/9/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-5
|Away
|Max Fried
|Quinn Priester
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bailey Falter
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Clarke Schmidt
