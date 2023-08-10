Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves hit the field on Thursday at PNC Park against Bailey Falter, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 215 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 426 extra-base hits.

The Braves' .273 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (639 total, 5.7 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.281).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (8-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Elder is trying to collect his 14th quality start of the season in this outing.

Elder heads into the matchup with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Bryce Elder Javier Assad 8/6/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates W 8-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates - Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/13/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Carlos Carrasco 8/14/2023 Yankees - Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt

