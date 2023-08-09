The Washington Nationals (50-64) match up with the Philadelphia Phillies (62-52), a game after Joey Meneses went deep twice in a 5-4 victory over the Phillies, at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Michael Lorenzen (6-7) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (6-8) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - PHI (6-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (6-8, 4.34 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.34 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.34, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.

Gore has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Gore is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 22 appearances this season.

MacKenzie Gore vs. Phillies

He will face a Phillies offense that ranks seventh in the league with 1002 total hits (on a .256 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .418 (12th in the league) with 128 total home runs (17th in MLB play).

Gore has thrown 8 2/3 innings, giving up 10 earned runs on 15 hits while striking out nine against the Phillies this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen (6-7) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw eight innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.48 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .234.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 19 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

