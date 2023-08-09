Michael Lorenzen will take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies (62-52) on Wednesday, August 9 against the Washington Nationals (50-64), who will answer with MacKenzie Gore. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The Nationals have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Phillies (-185). The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - PHI (6-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (6-8, 4.34 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 72 times and won 42, or 58.3%, of those games.

The Phillies have a record of 16-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (61.5% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Phillies played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Nationals have come away with 44 wins in the 102 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 21-23 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

