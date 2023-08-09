Wednesday's game features the Philadelphia Phillies (62-52) and the Washington Nationals (50-64) clashing at Citizens Bank Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 9.

The Phillies will give the nod to Michael Lorenzen (6-7, 3.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.34 ERA).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Nationals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

The Nationals have won in 44, or 43.1%, of the 102 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a mark of 21-23 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (496 total), Washington is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.89) in the majors this season.

