The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.382 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Pirates.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 112 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .267 with 61 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 55th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Olson is batting .350 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Olson has had a hit in 75 of 111 games this year (67.6%), including multiple hits 30 times (27%).

He has gone deep in 29.7% of his games this season, and 7.9% of his chances at the plate.

Olson has driven home a run in 54 games this season (48.6%), including more than one RBI in 23.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 13 occasions..

He has scored in 64 games this season, with multiple runs 20 times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 54 .288 AVG .245 .389 OBP .357 .679 SLG .524 36 XBH 25 23 HR 16 56 RBI 44 61/35 K/BB 66/35 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings