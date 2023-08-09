On Wednesday, Keibert Ruiz (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .248 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

Ruiz has had a hit in 56 of 94 games this season (59.6%), including multiple hits 25 times (26.6%).

Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (11.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 32 games this year (34.0%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (29.8%), including three games with multiple runs (3.2%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 50 .241 AVG .254 .279 OBP .318 .333 SLG .442 11 XBH 17 2 HR 10 15 RBI 28 21/6 K/BB 17/17 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings