Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Joey Meneses (.619 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Phillies.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .280 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 88th and he is 91st in slugging.
- In 71.7% of his games this season (76 of 106), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (29.2%) he recorded at least two.
- In nine games this season, he has homered (8.5%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Meneses has driven home a run in 39 games this season (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|51
|.294
|AVG
|.266
|.333
|OBP
|.313
|.449
|SLG
|.393
|20
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|32
|41/13
|K/BB
|49/15
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.48, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .234 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.