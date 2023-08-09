On Wednesday, Joey Meneses (.619 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Phillies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .280 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 88th and he is 91st in slugging.

In 71.7% of his games this season (76 of 106), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (29.2%) he recorded at least two.

In nine games this season, he has homered (8.5%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

Meneses has driven home a run in 39 games this season (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 51 .294 AVG .266 .333 OBP .313 .449 SLG .393 20 XBH 17 6 HR 5 31 RBI 32 41/13 K/BB 49/15 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings