Quinn Priester will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -300 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +240. Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with -120 odds). The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

7:05 PM ET

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -300 +240 9.5 -105 -115 -2.5 -120 +100

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves did not cover its most recent game with a spread. Atlanta's past four games have finished above the point total, and the average total in that stretch was 9.2.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 63-35 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 64.3% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter, Atlanta has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 75%.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times this season for a 60-48-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have put together an 8-9-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 34-20 26-13 45-27 57-34 14-6

