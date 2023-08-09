Alex Call and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Michael Lorenzen on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .203 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 41 walks.

Call has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a home run in six games this year (6.6%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 24.2% of his games this year, Call has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 31.9% of his games this season (29 of 91), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 48 .219 AVG .189 .292 OBP .319 .338 SLG .270 11 XBH 7 3 HR 3 22 RBI 10 33/16 K/BB 34/25 4 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings