Travis d'Arnaud -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on August 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

  • d'Arnaud has seven doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks while hitting .250.
  • d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 57.8% of his 45 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.
  • In eight games this season, he has gone deep (17.8%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
  • d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI in 37.8% of his games this year (17 of 45), with two or more RBI seven times (15.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.7%.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 24
.243 AVG .255
.333 OBP .300
.500 SLG .426
8 XBH 8
5 HR 4
16 RBI 11
13/10 K/BB 27/5
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Keller (9-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 24th of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.35), 37th in WHIP (1.262), and 17th in K/9 (9.7).
