Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Phillies on August 8, 2023
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lane Thomas and Bryson Stott are two of the players with prop bets available when the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies play at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday (at 4:05 PM ET).
Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 128 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 25 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashed .290/.333/.491 so far this season.
- Thomas has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|at Reds
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
C.J. Abrams Props
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
Abrams Stats
- C.J. Abrams has 97 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 18 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He has a .260/.309/.424 slash line on the year.
- Abrams heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .304 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.
Abrams Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 6
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|8
|2
|at Reds
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Bryson Stott Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Stott Stats
- Stott has 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 43 RBI (125 total hits). He has swiped 19 bases.
- He's slashed .302/.343/.440 so far this season.
- Stott will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 3
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 2
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
Alec Bohm Props
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
Bohm Stats
- Alec Bohm has recorded 110 hits with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .294/.347/.436 so far this season.
- Bohm takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 5
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 2
|4-for-6
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
