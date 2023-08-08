Lane Thomas and Bryson Stott are two of the players with prop bets available when the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies play at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday (at 4:05 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 128 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 25 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .290/.333/.491 so far this season.

Thomas has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 6 0 at Reds Aug. 5 2-for-4 2 0 2 3 2 at Reds Aug. 4 3-for-5 3 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

C.J. Abrams Props

Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has 97 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 18 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He has a .260/.309/.424 slash line on the year.

Abrams heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .304 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 6 4-for-5 2 1 1 8 2 at Reds Aug. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 1 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Stott Stats

Stott has 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 43 RBI (125 total hits). He has swiped 19 bases.

He's slashed .302/.343/.440 so far this season.

Stott will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 1

Alec Bohm Props

Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has recorded 110 hits with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .294/.347/.436 so far this season.

Bohm takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 5 2-for-3 3 1 2 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 4-for-6 1 0 3 5 0

