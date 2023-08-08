When the Philadelphia Phillies (61-51) and Washington Nationals (49-63) meet in the series opener at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, August 8, Zack Wheeler will get the ball for the Phillies, while the Nationals will send Trevor Williams to the hill. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +170 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (8-5, 3.64 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-6, 4.72 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Nationals' game versus the Phillies but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Nationals (+170) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to take down the Phillies with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $27.00.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will C.J. Abrams get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 41 out of the 70 games, or 58.6%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Phillies have an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Phillies have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 43, or 43%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 13-15 when favored by +170 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230)

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

