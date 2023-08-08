The Washington Mystics (13-14) will hope to stop a seven-game road losing streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (7-20) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Footprint Center, airing at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Mercury

Washington scores only 3.1 fewer points per game (80.8) than Phoenix allows its opponents to score (83.9).

Washington is shooting 42.8% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 43.8% Phoenix's opponents have shot this season.

This season, the Mystics have a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

Washington's three-point shooting percentage this season (32.4%) is 2.1 percentage points lower than opponents of Phoenix are averaging (34.5%).

The Mystics have a 6-5 record when the team hits more than 34.5% of their three-point attempts.

Phoenix and Washington rebound at around the same rate, with Phoenix averaging 1.4 fewer rebounds per game.

Mystics Recent Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Mystics are averaging 81.3 points per game, 0.5 more than their season average (80.8).

Washington is draining 7.2 three-pointers per game in its past 10 games, which is 0.1 more than its average for the season (7.1). Likewise, it sports a better three-point percentage over its previous 10 games (33.5%) compared to its season average from downtown (32.4%).

