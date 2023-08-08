Lane Thomas -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on August 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Reds.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 128 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .491, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 84 games this year (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

In 18 games this season, he has homered (16.2%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

Thomas has had an RBI in 44 games this season (39.6%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 60 games this season (54.1%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .310 AVG .270 .345 OBP .321 .523 SLG .460 27 XBH 22 9 HR 10 35 RBI 30 49/10 K/BB 76/15 11 SB 3

