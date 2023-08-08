Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.463 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has 25 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks while hitting .279.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 89th and he is 97th in slugging.
- In 71.2% of his 104 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this year, he has homered (7.7%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- Meneses has driven in a run in 38 games this year (36.5%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|49
|.294
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.312
|.449
|SLG
|.366
|20
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|29
|41/13
|K/BB
|47/15
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (8-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 26th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
