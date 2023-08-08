Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on August 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .246 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

In 57.1% of his 42 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 42 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

In 10 games this season (23.8%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 28 .256 AVG .241 .275 OBP .290 .436 SLG .333 3 XBH 7 2 HR 0 5 RBI 11 4/1 K/BB 5/6 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings